CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to lower open for TSX

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday, with September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.07 percent at 0715 ET.

No major economic data is due for release.

Canada’s main stock index touched an all-time high before notching a record high close on Monday as shares of Tim Hortons Inc shot up after the coffee chain confirmed it was in merger talks with Burger King Worldwide Inc.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.10 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.15 percent.

TOP STORIES

Bank of Nova Scotia reported a higher quarterly profit as strength at its wealth management and insurance businesses boosted its bottom line and allowed Canada’s No. 3 lender to raise its dividend.

Bank of Montreal reported a stronger third-quarter profit, helped by gains at its Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking units and higher revenue at its capital markets arm.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,287.50; +0.8 percent

US crude : $93.62; +0.29 percent

Brent crude : $102.81; +0.16 percent

LME 3-month copper : $7,066.50; -0.13 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Liquor Stores : National Bank Financial raises rating to sector perform from

Whitecap Resources : Barclays raises price target to C$20 from C$18

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Durable Goods for Jul: Expected +7.5 pct; Prior +1.7 pct

0830 Durables Ex-Transport for Jul: Expected +0.5 pct; Prior +1.9 pct

0830 Durables Ex-Defense mm for Jul: Expected +1.8 pct; Prior +1.5 pct

0830 Nondefense Ex-Air for Jul: Expected +0.5 pct; Prior +3.3 pct

0855 Redbook mm: Prior +0.5 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior +3.7 pct

0900 Monthly Home Price mm for Jun: Prior +0.4 pct

0900 Monthly Home Price yy for Jun: Prior +5.5 pct

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Jun: Prior +212.4

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for Jun: Expected +0.0 pct; Prior -0.3 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for Jun: Expected +1.0 pct; Prior +1.1 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 yy for Jun: Expected +8.4 pct; Prior +9.3 pct

1000 Consumer Confidence for Aug: Expected +89.0; Prior +90.9

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Aug: Prior +7

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Aug: Prior +12

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Aug: Prior +3

1030 Texas Serv Sect Outlook for Aug: Prior +22.4

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenue for Aug: Prior +21.5

