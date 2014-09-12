CANADA STOCKS-Stock futures point to higher open for TSX

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday with September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.13 percent at 0715 ET.
No major Canadian economic data is due.
Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday as energy producers and other resource stocks bounced back from a recent slide despite lingering weakness in the price of underlying commodities.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
Burger King Worldwide Inc is lining up a $7.25 billion loan package to finance its $11.5 billion acquisition of Canadian quick service restaurant chain Tim Hortons, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
Canadian small businesses will get C$550 million in rebates on their employment insurance premiums over the next two years in order to boost hiring, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Thursday.
Gold futures : $1,237.40; Flat
US crude : $93.12; +0.31 percent
Brent crude : $98.27; +0.19 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6,840.50; +0.08 percent
Dollarama : CIBC raises target price to C$107 from C$100
Empire Co : CIBC raises target price to C$84 from C$82
Transat Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$9.25
0830 Import Prices mm for Aug: Expected -0.9 pct; Prior -0.2 pct
0830 Export Prices mm for Aug: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior +0.0 pct
0830 Retail Sales mm for Aug: Expected +0.6 pct; Prior +0.0 pct
0830 Retail Sales Ex-Autos mm for Aug: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior +0.1 pct
0830 Retail Ex Gas/Autos for Aug: Prior +0.1 pct
0830 Retail Control for Aug: Expected +0.5 pct; Prior +0.1 pct
0955 U Mich Sentiment Prelim for Sep: Expected +83.3; Prior +82.5
0955 U Mich Conditions Prelim for Sep: Expected +100.0; Prior +99.8
0955 U Mich Expectations Prelim for Sep: Expected +73.0; Prior +71.3
0955 U Mich 1Yr Inf Prelim for Sep: Prior +3.2 pct
0955 U Mich 5-Yr Inf Prelim for Sep: Prior +2.9 pct
1000 Business Inventories mm for Jul: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior +0.4 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +134.9
1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior +1.8 pct
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
$1= C$1.10 Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty