CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower; Fed policy meeting awaited

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.08 percent at 0715 ET.

No major economic data is due during the day.

Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in most major sectors as investors nervously awaited the outcome of a key U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.06 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.03 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Endo International Plc made an unsolicited offer to buy Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $2.2 billion, which analysts said could complicate Auxilium’s buyout of Canadian eye drug maker QLT Inc .

Pipeline operator TransCanada Corp is likely to haul Canadian oil sands crude by rail whether or not its embattled Keystone XL pipeline project is finally approved by Washington, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Recent Canadian economic data has been encouraging, particularly on exports, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Tuesday, but he pointed to a substantial amount of slack in the job market.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,237.20; +0.15 percent

US crude : $94.61; -0.28 percent

Brent crude : $99.27; +0.22 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6,932.25; +0.45 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp : RBC raises price target to C$10 from C$9.50

Atlantic Power Corp : RBC cuts price target to C$3 from C$4

Oncolytics Biotech Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$2.50 from C$6.50

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 CPI mm, sa for Aug: Expected +0.0 pct; Prior +0.1 pct

0830 CPI yy, nsa for Aug: Expected +1.9 pct; Prior +2.0 pct

0830 Core CPI mm, sa for Aug: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior +0.1 pct

0830 Core CPI yy, nsa for Aug: Expected +1.9 pct; Prior +1.9 pct

0830 CPI Index, nsa for Aug: Expected +238.26; Prior +238.25

0830 Core CPI Index, sa for Aug: Prior +238.31

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Aug: Expected +0.1 pct; Prior +0.0 pct

0830 Current account for Q2: Expected -$114.0 bln; Prior -$111.2 bln

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Sep: Expected +56; Prior +55

1130 Cleveland Fed CPI for Aug: Prior +0.1 pct

1400 QE Total: Prior +25 bln

1400 QE MBS: Prior +10 bln

1400 QE Treasuries: Prior +15 bln

1400 Fed Funds Target Rate

