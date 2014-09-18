CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher; Scotland in focus

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Thursday, tracking gains in global markets, as voting began in Scotland’s referendum on independence.

December futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.35 percent at 0715 ET.

June data on foreign investment in Canadian securities and Canadian investment in foreign securities is due at 0830 ET

Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Wednesday as investors digested commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve on its outlook for interest rates following a two-day policy meeting.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.33 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.37 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.37 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

The Canadian government will fine Canadian National Railway Co for failing to meet minimum weekly grain volumes, a spokeswoman for Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said on Wednesday.

Cenovus Energy Inc, the independent oil producer, said on Wednesday it has begun producing oil from the sixth expansion stage of its Foster Creek oil sands project, adding 30,000 barrels per day of new capacity at the northern Alberta site.

Costco Wholesale Corp said it would stop accepting American Express Co cards in Canada from next year as it will not be renewing its credit card relationship, which expires on Dec. 31.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,216.20; -1.47 percent

US crude : $94.31; -0.12 percent

Brent crude : $98.83; -0.14 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6,906.50; -0.35 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd : RBC cuts price target to C$8 from C$8.50

Canadian Natural Ltd : RBC raises price target to C$54 from C$53

Imperial Oil Ltd : RBC raises price target to C$62 from C$58

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Housing Starts number mm for Aug: Expected +1.040 mln; Prior +1.093 mln

0830 House Starts mm, change for Aug: Prior +15.7 pct

0830 Building Permits, number for Aug: Expected +1.045 mln; Prior +1.057 mln

0830 Build Permits, change mm for Aug: Prior +8.6 pct

0830 Initial Jobless Claims: Expected +305,000; Prior +315,000

0830 Jobless Claims 4-Week Average: Prior +304,000

0830 Continued Jobless Claims: Expected +2.470 mln; Prior +2.487 mln

1000 Payrolls Benchmark nsa: Prior +347,000

1000 Philly Fed Business Index for Sep: Expected +23; Prior +28

1000 Philly Fed 6M Index for Sep: Prior +66.40

1000 Philly Fed Capex Index for Sep: Prior +17.50

1000 Philly Fed Employment for Sep: Prior +9.10

1000 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Sep: Prior +24.90

1000 Philly Fed New Orders for Sep: Prior +14.70

