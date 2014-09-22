FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX Futures point to a lower start for the week
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2014 / 11:35 AM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX Futures point to a lower start for the week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 22 - Canada’s main stock index was set for a lower start on Monday with December futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.36 percent at 0730 ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for the day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index took its sharpest one-day hit in seven months on Friday to end the week down 1.7 percent.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.21 percent at 0730 ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.31 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.34 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canada’s Conservative government has no immediate plans for a shift in mortgage rules, its finance minister said on Sunday, amid speculation policymakers want banks to take more of the risk in mortgage lending.

The total cost of TransCanada Corp’s controversial Keystone XL pipeline is likely to nearly double following six years of regulatory delays, a company spokesman said on Friday.

COMMODITIES AT 0730 ET

Gold futures : $1,213.8; -0.14 pct

US crude : $92.61; +0.25 pct

Brent crude : $97.96; -0.44 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,742.25; -1.36 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Algonquin Power & Utilities : National Bank Financial raises target to C$9.50

Enerplus Corp : RBC raises to “outperform” from “sector perform”

TransCanada : CIBC raises target price to C$63 from C$54

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

08:30 National Activity Index for Aug: Prior 0.39

10:00 Existing Home Sales for Aug: Expected 5.20 mln Prior 5.15 mln

10:00 Existing Home Sales percent change for Aug: Expected 1.0 pct Prior 2.4 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

$1= $1.10 Canadian Reporting by Nikhil Kumar; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.