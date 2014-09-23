CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures point to a lower start

Sep 23 - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.32 percent at 0730 ET.
Retail sales data is due at 0830 ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index declined to its lowest in six weeks on Monday with worries about an economic slowdown in China and a drop in commodity prices weighing on shares of natural resource producers.
But a preliminary HSBC survey showed on Tuesday that China’s manufacturing sector expanded at a slightly faster pace in September even as employment fell to a 5-1/2-year low.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.16 percent at 0730 ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.21 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.27 percent.
A U.S. court ordered drugmaker Allergan Inc to produce board documents related to its strategy to counter a hostile bid by William Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management and Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
Interest rates may have to be about one-and-a-half percentage points lower than they have been historically in order for the Canadian economy to operate at full capacity, the Bank of Canada said on Monday.
Gold futures : $1,231; +1.17 pct
US crude : $91.56; +0.77 pct
Brent crude : $97.48; +0.54 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,738; +0.26 pct
Capstone Mining : Mackie cuts price target to C$3.60 from C$3.70; rating “buy”
Turquoise Hill Resources : BMO cuts target price to C$5; rating “outperform”
WSP Global : Canaccord Genuity raises to “buy” from “hold”
08:55 Redbook mm: Prior -0.4 pct
08:55 Redbook yy: Prior 3.6 pct
09:00 Monthly home price mm for Jul: Prior 0.4 pct
09:00 Monthly home price yy for Jul: Prior 5.1 pct
09:00 Monthly home price index for Jul: Prior 212.7
09:45 Markit manufacturing PMI Flash for Sep: Expected 58.0 Prior 57.9
10:00 Rich Fed composite index for Sep: Prior 12
10:00 Rich Fed, services index for Sep: Prior 21
10:00 Rich Fed manufacturing shipments for Sep: Prior 10
Reporting by Nikhil Kumar