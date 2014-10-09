FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-Stock futures point to lower open for TSX
#Market News
October 9, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-Stock futures point to lower open for TSX

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, with December futures
on the S&P TSX index down 0.20 percent at 0720 ET.
    New Housing Price Index data is due at 0830 ET.
    The stock index rebounded on Wednesday as dovish
comments made by the U.S. Federal Reserve helped fuel a rally in
the gold-mining sector and a gain in financials. 
    Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.15 percent at 0720 ET on Thursday, S&P 500 e-mini futures
 were down 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
 were up 0.06 percent. 
    
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

    TOP STORIES 
    Goldcorp is looking to cut costs on its planned and
already-delayed $3.9 billion El Morro copper and gold project in
Chile, and that may mean new permits are needed and further
hold-ups, its chief executive said on Thursday. 
    Canadian housing starts rose modestly in September as
builders broke ground on more multiple-unit dwellings, typically
condominiums, data showed on Wednesday. 
    
    COMMODITIES AT 0720 ET 
    Gold futures : $1,229.00; +1.97 pct 
    US crude : $87.19; -0.14 pct 
    Brent crude : $90.98; -0.44 pct 
    LME 3-month copper : $6,709; +1.08 pct 
    
    ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS 
    Bank of Montreal : Canaccord Genuity raises its
rating to "buy" from "hold"; target to C$89 from C$85
    Jean Coutu Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity, NBF raise
target price on the stock
    
    U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
    0830 Initial Jobless Claims: Expected 294,000; Prior 287,000
    0830 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg: Prior 294,750
    0830 Continued Jobless Claims: Expected 2.410 mln; Prior
2.398 mln
    1000 Wholesale Inventories mm for Aug: Expected +0.3 pct;
Prior +0.1 pct
    1000 Wholesale Sales mm for Aug: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior
+0.7 pct
    
    FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES: 
    TSX market report 
    Canadian dollar and bonds report  
    Reuters global stocks poll for Canada 
 
    Canadian markets directory 

    ($1= $1.10 Canadian)

 (Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
