CANADA STOCKS-Stock futures point to lower open for TSX

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.20 percent at 0720 ET. New Housing Price Index data is due at 0830 ET. The stock index rebounded on Wednesday as dovish comments made by the U.S. Federal Reserve helped fuel a rally in the gold-mining sector and a gain in financials. Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.15 percent at 0720 ET on Thursday, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.06 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s) TOP STORIES Goldcorp is looking to cut costs on its planned and already-delayed $3.9 billion El Morro copper and gold project in Chile, and that may mean new permits are needed and further hold-ups, its chief executive said on Thursday. Canadian housing starts rose modestly in September as builders broke ground on more multiple-unit dwellings, typically condominiums, data showed on Wednesday. COMMODITIES AT 0720 ET Gold futures : $1,229.00; +1.97 pct US crude : $87.19; -0.14 pct Brent crude : $90.98; -0.44 pct LME 3-month copper : $6,709; +1.08 pct ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS Bank of Montreal : Canaccord Genuity raises its rating to "buy" from "hold"; target to C$89 from C$85 Jean Coutu Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity, NBF raise target price on the stock U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY 0830 Initial Jobless Claims: Expected 294,000; Prior 287,000 0830 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg: Prior 294,750 0830 Continued Jobless Claims: Expected 2.410 mln; Prior 2.398 mln 1000 Wholesale Inventories mm for Aug: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior +0.1 pct 1000 Wholesale Sales mm for Aug: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior +0.7 pct FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES: TSX market report Canadian dollar and bonds report Reuters global stocks poll for Canada Canadian markets directory ($1= $1.10 Canadian) (Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)