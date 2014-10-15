CANADA STOCKS-TSX poised to open lower as global economic fear persists

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday on persistent fear over the health of the global economic recovery. December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.35 percent at 0720 ET. No major economic events are scheduled for Wednesday . The Toronto Stock Exchange 300 Composite Index hit an eight-month low on Tuesday, dropping more than 11 percent from last month's record high, as plunging international oil prices took domestic energy producers down with them. Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.50 percent at 0720 ET on Wednesday, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.71 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.62 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s) TOP STORIES Canada's second-largest pension fund, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, is set to make a big foray into Mexico following an initial $100 million investment in real estate, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Weak growth in Europe and possible deflation there are a threat to Canada's economic outlook, but the danger is offset to some extent by what looks like sustainable growth in the United States, Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Tuesday. COMMODITIES AT 0720 ET Gold futures : $1,224.90; -0.72 pct US crude : $79.85; -1.63 pct Brent crude : $84.26; -1.35 pct LME 3-month copper : $6,751.50; -0.71 pct ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS Amica Mature Lifestyles Inc : CIBC cuts target to C$7.75 from C$8; rating "sector performer" HudBay Minerals Inc : National bank Financial cuts target price to C$10.50 from C$12 Precision Drilling Corp : ISI Group starts with "buy" rating; price target C$14 U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY 0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Oct: Expected 20.50; Prior 27.54 0830 PPI Final Demand mm for Sep: Expected +0.1 pct; Prior 0.0 pct 0830 Core PPI Final Demand mm for Sep: Expected +0.1 pct; Prior +0.1 pct 0830 PPI Final Demand yy for Sep: Expected +1.8 pct; Prior +1.8 pct 0830 Core PPI Final Demand yy for Sep: Expected +1.8 pct; Prior +1.8 pct 0830 Retail Sales mm for Sep: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior +0.6 pct 0830 Retail Sales Ex-Autos mm for Sep: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior +0.3 pct 0830 Retail Ex Gas/Autos for Sep: Prior +0.5 pct 0830 Retail Control for Sep: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior +0.4 pct 0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.3 pct 0855 Redbook yy: Prior +5.4 pct 1000 Business Inventories mm for Aug: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior +0.4 pct 1100 Federal Budget for Sep: Expected $80.9 bln; Prior -$129 bln FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES: TSX market report Canadian dollar and bonds report Reuters global stocks poll for Canada Canadian markets directory ($1= $1.11 Canadian) (Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bangalore)