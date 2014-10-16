FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to a lower open for TSX on growth concerns
October 16, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to a lower open for TSX on growth concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as global economic
worries mount.
    December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 1.52
percent at 0720 ET.
    Manufacturing sales data is due at 0830 ET.
    The country's main stock index dropped on
Wednesday to its lowest level in eight months, as sluggish U.S.
economic data fed concerns about the global economy and oil
prices slid again. 
    Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.99 percent at 0720 ET on Thursday, S&P 500 e-mini futures
 were down 1.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
 were down 1.35 percent. 
    
 (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
    
    TOP STORIES 
    Home resales in Canada dropped in September from August but
prices continued to climb, separate reports showed on Wednesday,
suggesting tight supply supported prices even as momentum in
Canada's hot housing market may be starting to wane.
 
    
    COMMODITIES AT 0720 ET 
    Gold futures : $1,243.50; -0.06 pct 
    US crude : $80.06; -2.10 pct 
    Brent crude : $82.78; -1.19 pct 
    LME 3-month copper : $6,554.75; -1.30 pct 
    
    ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS 
    Candente Copper Corp : Raymond James cuts rating to
"underperform" from "market perform"
    Westshore Terminals Investment Corp : RBC raises to
"outperform" from "sector perform" rating
    Teck Resources Ltd : Barclays starts with "equal
weight" rating; price target C$23
    
    U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
    0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 290,000; Prior 287,000
    0830 Jobless claims 4-Wk avg: Prior 287,750
    0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.380 mln; Prior
2.381 mln
    0915 Industrial output mm for Sep: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior
-0.1 pct
    0915 Capacity utilization mm for Sep: Expected +79.0 pct;
Prior +78.8 pct
    0915 Manufacturing output mm for Sep: Expected +0.3 pct;
Prior -0.4 pct
    1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Oct: Expected 59; Prior
59
    1000 Philly Fed Business Index for Oct: Expected 20.0; Prior
22.5
    1000 Philly Fed 6M Index for Oct: Prior 56.00
    1000 Philly Fed Capex Index for Oct: Prior 23.70
    1000 Philly Fed Employment for Oct: Prior 21.20
    1000 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Oct: Prior 27.00
    1000 Philly Fed New Orders for Oct: Prior 15.50
    1600 Net L-T Flows,Exswaps for Aug: Prior -18.6 bln
    1600 Foreign Buying, T-Bonds for Aug: Prior -0.8 bln
    1600 Overall Net Capital Flow for Aug: Prior 57.7 bln
    1600 Net L-T Flows,Incl.Swaps for Aug: Prior -48.3 bln
    
 ($1= $1.13 Canadian)

 (Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bangalore)

