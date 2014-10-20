FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate lower start to the week
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate lower start to the week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.27 percent at 0730 ET.

Canadian wholesale trade data is due at 0830 ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index reached its highest in a week on Friday as positive U.S. economic data and a rise in oil prices boosted the energy sector.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.56 percent at 0730 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.28 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.19 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, embroiled in a bitter fight to take over Botox-maker Allergan Inc, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong sales in all its markets.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said it had ended talks to buy No. 3 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp.

COMMODITIES AT 0730 ET

Gold futures : $1,243.90; +0.44 pct

US crude : $82.84; +0.11 pct

Brent crude : $85.8; -0.42 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,559.0; -1.21 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$450 from C$425; rating “sector underperformer”

Xtreme Drilling and Coil Services : Global Hunter Securities resumes coverage with “accumulate” rating; price target C$3.70

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

No major economic events are scheduled.

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

$1= C$1.13 Reporting by Nikhil Kumar; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.