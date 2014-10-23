CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate a higher start

Oct 23 - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Thursday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.30 percent at 0715 ET.
No major economic events are scheduled.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell hard on Wednesday after a four-day winning streak, hit by news of deadly shootings in Ottawa and a sharp selloff in energy shares after oil prices tumbled.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.27 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.34 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.35 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
Cenovus Energy Inc reported a 4 percent fall in quarterly profit mainly due to an outage at a refinery.
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc’s net income fell 11 percent, hurt by lower contributions from overseas investments and higher income tax.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper vowed to redouble the country’s fight against “terrorist organizations” abroad after a reported convert to Islam rampaged through parliament, shocking the usually tranquil capital city.
Gold futures : $1,238.80; -0.50 pct
US crude : $80.69; +0.21 pct
Brent crude : $84.86; +0.17 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,680; +0.78 pct
First Majestic : Raymond James cuts target to C$12.75 from C$15.50; rating “outperform”
Mullen Group Ltd : Raymond James raises rating to “market perform”; cuts target to C$25
Sun Life Financial : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$43; rating “buy”
08:30 Initial Jobless Claims: Expected 282,000; prior 264,000
08:30 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg: Prior 283,500
08:30 Continued Jobless Claims: Expected 2.380mln; Prior 2.389mln
08:30 National Activity Index for Sep: Prior -0.21
09:00 Monthly Home Price mm* for Aug: Prior 0.1 pct
09:00 Monthly Home Price yy* for Aug: Prior 4.4 pct
09:00 Monthly Home Price Index for Aug: Prior 212.7
09:45 Markit Mfg PMI Flash for Oct: Expected 57.0; Prior 57.5
10:00 Leading Index Chg mm* for Sep: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
11:00 KC Fed Manufacturing for Oct: Prior 12
11:00 KC Fed Composite Index for Oct: Prior 6
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
$1= C$1.12 Reporting by Nikhil Kumar