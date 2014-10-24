CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to lower start on Ebola concerns

Oct 24 - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday as caution prevailed after the first confirmed case of Ebola in New York City and ahead of European bank stress test results, due at the weekend.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.39 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.

No major Canadian economic events are scheduled.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index posted a sharp gain on Thursday as energy shares jumped with the price of oil and the market rebounded from a selloff the previous session spurred partly by the shootings in Ottawa.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.33 percent.

TOP STORIES

Terminal operator Canexus Corp said on Thursday that an unnamed midstream company had cancelled its contract to ship two unit trains per week from Western Canada’s first dedicated crude-by-rail facility.

Canada’s energy regulator ruled on Thursday that Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP must be allowed access to a park in a Vancouver suburb to complete technical work for the planned C$5.4 billion expansion of its Trans Mountain oil pipeline.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,232.10; +0.28 pct

US crude : $81.39; -0.85 pct

Brent crude : $86.10; -0.84 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,697; +0.03 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Autocanada Inc : RBC cuts price target to C$84 from C$92; rating “outperform”

Arsenal Energy Inc : Paradigm Capital starts with “buy” rating; price target of C$13.25

Mullen Group Ltd : RBC cuts price target to C$23 from C$25; rating “sector perform”

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

10:00 New Home Sales-Units mm for Sep: Expected 0.470 mln; Prior 0.504 mln

10:00 New Home Sales Chg mm for Sep: Prior 18 pct

10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 134.4

10:30 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior 1 pct

