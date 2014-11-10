FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate a higher start to the week
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate a higher start to the week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.41 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.

Housing starts data is due at 8.15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index jumped to its highest level in a month on Friday as shares of natural resource producers rebounded with commodity prices, while strong Canadian jobs data boosted overall sentiment.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.1 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

The central banks of China and Canada have agreed to a currency swap worth 200 billion yuan or C$30 billion, according to a Canadian government statement issued at a meeting of Asia-Pacific nations on Saturday.

Fuel cell maker Hydrogenics Corp’s third-quarter loss more than doubled, hurt by increased expenses and a weaker Canadian dollar.

China Express Airlines has placed a firm order for 16 CRJ900 NextGen regional jets from Bombardier Inc, the Canadian firm said in a statement late on Sunday.

COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,165.80; -0.35 pct

U.S. crude : $79.54; +1.14 pct

Brent crude : $84.66; +1.52 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,695.50; -0.29 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

AuRico Gold Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to “buy” from “hold”

Bonavista Energy Corp : CIBC raises rating to “sector outperformer” from “sector performer”

Essential Energy Services Ltd : Raymond James raises rating to “strong buy” from “outperform”

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

10:00 Employment Trends: Prior 121.7

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

$1= C$1.13 Reporting by Nikhil Kumar; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.