CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to a lower start

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Wednesday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.21 percent at 7:35 a.m. ET.

No major Canadian economic events are scheduled for release .

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index hit a one-month high on Tuesday as the gold-mining sector rebounded with the price of gold.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.34 percent at 7:35 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.37 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.29 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Bank of Nova Scotia filed with U.S. regulators to offer, from time to time, common shares, preferred shares and debt worth up to $7 billion.

Encana Corp, Canada’s largest natural-gas producer, said quarterly operating profit jumped 87 percent due to higher production of oil and natural gas liquids.

Loblaw Companies Ltd, Canada’s largest grocer, reported a 36 percent jump in third-quarter revenue, helped by strong pharmacy sales at recently acquired Shoppers Drug Mart Corp.

COMMODITIES AT 7:35 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,162.40; -0.05 pct

US crude : $77.25; -0.89 pct

Brent crude : $81.10; -0.70 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,703; +0.15 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Aecon Group : Raymond James cuts target price to C$18 from C$21; rating “outperform”

Pembina Pipeline Corp : NBF raises target to C$56 from C$55; rating “outperform”

Rona Inc : CIBC raises target to C$12 from C$11; rating sector “underperformer”

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1000 Wholesale inventories mm for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.7 pct

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Sep: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior -0.7 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory