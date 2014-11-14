FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to a slightly higher open
#Market News
November 14, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to a slightly higher open

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a modestly higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.03 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index dropped on Thursday as sluggish economic data in China raised concerns about growth in the world’s second-biggest economy and shares of energy producers tumbled with oil prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Blackberry Ltd Chief Executive John Chen sees Asia as key to reviving the loss-making smartphone maker’s fortunes, but expanding in the region’s biggest market, China, where security data concerns are rife, is currently not a priority.

The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote to approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which will help transport oil from Canada to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, but a companion bill in the Senate may lack votes to pass next week.

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,152.90; -0.73 pct

US crude : $74.23; +0.04 pct

Brent crude : $78.27; -1.01 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,625.50; -0.47 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

CGI Group : Raymond James raises price target to C$49 from C$46; rating “outperform”

Entrec Corp : National Bank Financial cuts rating to “sector perform” from “outperform”

Manulife Financial : National Bank Financial cuts target price to C$26 from C$27

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Import prices mm for Oct: Expected -1.5 pct; Prior -0.5 pct

0830 Export prices mm for Oct: Expected -0.4 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for Oct: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.3 pct

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Oct: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0955 U Mich sentiment preliminary for Nov: Expected 87.5; Prior 86.9

0955 U-Mich conditions preliminary for Nov: Expected 98.8; Prior 98.3

0955 U-Mich 1-yr inflation preliminary for Nov: Prior 2.9 pct

1000 Business inventories mm for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

$1= C$1.11 Reporting by Nikhil Kumar; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
