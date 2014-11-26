CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to higher opening for TSX

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher start for Canada’s main stock index on Wednesday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.11 percent at 7.30 a.m. ET.

No major Canadian economic events are scheduled for Wednesday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index climbed on Tuesday as weakness in the U.S. dollar pushed up bullion prices and shares of gold miners and positive U.S. economic data boosted shares of companies in most other sectors.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent at 7.30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.1 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Santander’s Mexico arm said on Tuesday that it had agreed to buy around 4.1 billion pesos ($299.8 million) worth of consumer loans from Scotiabank’s Mexico unit .

Canada’s largest oil sands producers pledged on Tuesday to make their crude less polluting than conventional oil by cutting water use and lowering energy consumption, as environmental protesters move to block new pipelines to ship the product abroad.

Canada’s Northwest Territories, including its Arctic islands and the adjacent Beaufort Sea, hold more than 1.2 billion barrels of crude oil and 16.4 trillion cubic feet of marketable natural gas, the National Energy Board said on Tuesday.

COMMODITIES AT 7.30 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,197.80; +0.03 pct

US crude : $73.94; -0.20 pct

Brent crude : $78.26; -0.09 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,575.25; -0.47 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Alimentation Couche-Tard : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$45 from C$44; rating “buy”

Metro Inc : TD Securities raises price target to C$93 from C$92; rating “hold”

Transatlantic Petroleum : TD Securities raises price target to C$22 from C$20.50; rating “buy”

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Building permits R number mm for Oct: Prior 1.080 mln

0830 Initial Jobless Claims: Expected 288,000; Prior 291,000

0830 Continued Jobless Claims: Expected 2.35 mln; Prior 2.33 mln

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Oct: Prior -0.2 pct

0830 Personal income mm for Oct: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Core PCE Price Index for Oct: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Durable goods for Oct: Expected -0.6 pct; Prior -1.1 pct

0830 Midwest manufacturing for Oct: Prior 97.4

0945 Chicago PMI for Nov: Expected 63.0; Prior 66.2

0955 U Mich sentiment final for Nov: Expected 90.0; Prior 89.4

1000 New home sales-units mm for Oct: Expected 0.472 mln: Prior 0.467 mln

1000 Pending Homes Index for Oct: Prior 105.0

