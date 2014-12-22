FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate lower start
December 22, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate lower start

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday, with March futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.25 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.

No major Canadian economic events are scheduled.

Canada’s main stock index rose for a fourth straight session on Friday, posting its biggest weekly gain in three years as oil prices rallied from multiyear lows.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that construction of the Keystone XL pipeline to transport crude oil from Canada to the U.S. Gulf Coast would only nominally benefit American consumers and workers in perhaps his strongest comments on the Canada-to-U.S. pipeline to date.

BlackBerry Ltd is working with Boeing Co on a high-security Android-based smartphone, the mobile technology company’s CEO said on Friday.

COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,196.2; +0.17 pct

US crude : $56.85; -0.49 pct

Brent crude : $61.17; -0.34 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,394.75; -0.08 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to C$4 from C$4.50

Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc : RBC cuts target price to C$7 from C$8

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for Nov: Prior 0.14

1000 Existing home sales for Nov: Expected 5.20 mln; Prior 5.26 mln

1000 Existing home sales pct change: Expected -1.0 pct; Prior 1.5 pct

$1= C$1.16 Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
