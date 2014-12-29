CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher after Christmas break

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher start for Canada’s main stock index on Monday after a long Christmas weekend.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.46 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events scheduled for Monday.

Canada’s main stock index touched its highest level in nearly three weeks on Wednesday, as rising shares of gold miners offset a drop in oil prices that weighed on the energy sector.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.18 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canada’s Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan said it had bought a 19.25 percent stake in Birmingham Airport from Australia’s Victorian Funds Management Corp, taking its investment in the British airport to 48.25 percent.

COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,192.20; -0.2 pct

US crude : $55.50; +1.4 pct

Brent crude : $60.23; +1.3 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,254.50; -0.8 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Callidus Capital Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$28.50 from C$32

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 Midwest Manufacturing for Nov: Prior 97.4

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Dec: Prior 10.50

($1= C$1.16)