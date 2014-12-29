FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher after Christmas break
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 29, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher after Christmas break

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher start for Canada’s main stock index on Monday after a long Christmas weekend.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.46 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events scheduled for Monday.

Canada’s main stock index touched its highest level in nearly three weeks on Wednesday, as rising shares of gold miners offset a drop in oil prices that weighed on the energy sector.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.18 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canada’s Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan said it had bought a 19.25 percent stake in Birmingham Airport from Australia’s Victorian Funds Management Corp, taking its investment in the British airport to 48.25 percent.

COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,192.20; -0.2 pct

US crude : $55.50; +1.4 pct

Brent crude : $60.23; +1.3 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,254.50; -0.8 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Callidus Capital Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$28.50 from C$32

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 Midwest Manufacturing for Nov: Prior 97.4

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Dec: Prior 10.50

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.16) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.