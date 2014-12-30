CANADA STOCKS-TSX poised to open flat on weak oil, end-of-year caution

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a flat opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday as a wave of end-of-year risk aversion swept through global markets and oil prices hit a new 5-1/2 year low.

Brent crude oil fell to less than $57 a barrel as a global supply glut outweighed concerns of lost supply from Libya where battling militias have closed ports.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.01 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events scheduled for Tuesday.

Canadian stocks rose on Monday in the first trading sesson after the Christmas holiday, led by bank shares.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.16 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent.

COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,188.60; +0.6 pct

US crude : $53.42; -0.4 pct

Brent crude : $57.67; -0.4 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,303.75; +0.2 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.8 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior 5.3 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for Oct: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for Oct: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

1000 Consumer confidence for Dec: Expected 93.0; Prior 88.7

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Dec: Prior 17.3

1030 Dallas Fed Services Rev for Dec: Prior 25.4

