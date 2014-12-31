CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate a higher opening for TSX

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Wednesday, the last day of 2014.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.23 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events scheduled on Wednesday.

Canada’s main stock closed slightly lower on Tuesday, with a fall in financial and energy stocks partly offset by gains in the materials sector as precious metal prices jumped.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.06 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent.

TOP STORIES

As the Obama administration issued landmark guidelines expected to open the door for selling more domestic shale oil abroad, it also likely smoothed the way for more Canadian crude to be shipped through U.S. ports.

COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,196; -0.4 pct

US crude : $53; -2.1 pct

Brent crude : $56.03; -3.2 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6,292.75; -0.5 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Initial Jobless Claims: Expected 290,000; Prior 280,000

0830 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg: Prior 290,250

0830 Continued Jobless Claims: Expected 2.375 mln; Prior 2.403 mln

0945 Chicago PMI for Dec: Expected 60.1; Prior 60.8

1000 Pending Homes Index for Nov: Prior 104.1

1000 Pending Sales Change mm for Nov: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior -1.1 pct

