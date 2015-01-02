CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate positive opening for TSX in 2015

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday, the first trading day of 2015.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.56 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.

RBC manufacturing PMI data for December is due at 8.30 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index closed little changed after a choppy session on Wednesday, but it ended 2014 in positive territory despite a precipitous slide in oil prices that hit the resource-heavy index hard in the second half of the year.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.41 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.37 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.39 percent.

TOP STORIES

Chile’s Supreme Court has declined to hear Barrick Gold Corp’s appeal of a lower court’s decision involving fines imposed on its Pascua-Lama project by the country’s environmental regulator, the company said.

COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,181.60; -0.2 pct

US crude : $53.06; -0.39 pct

Brent crude : $56.87; -0.8 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,262.25; -0.6 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Dec: Prior 53.7

1000 Construction Spending mm for Nov: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 1.1 pct

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Dec: Expected 57.6; Prior 58.7

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Dec: Expected 43.0; Prior 44.5

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Dec: Expected 54.7; Prior 54.9

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Dec: Prior 66.0

($1= C$1.16) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)