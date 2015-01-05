CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate lower start as oil continues slide

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower start for Canada’s main stock index on Monday as oil prices dropped to fresh five-and-a-half-year lows.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.23 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.

No major economic data is scheduled for the day.

Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, boosted by modest gains in materials stocks in the first session of 2015 even as crude oil prices continued to slide.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.23 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.24 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.21 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada-based Yamana Gold Inc said it would seek the annulment of an Argentine court-appointed arbitrator’s assessment that the company should pay $244 million to a director of Samco Gold Ltd.

COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,190.50; +0.4 pct

US crude : $51.47; -2.3 pct

Brent crude : $54.89; -2.7 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,153; -1.6 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

No major analyst recommendation for the day.

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1045 ISM New York Index for Dec: Prior 663.4

Domestic car sales for Dec: Expected 6.00 mln; Prior 6.08 mln

Domestic truck sales for Dec: Expected 7.80 mln; Prior 7.88 mln

Total vehicle sales for Dec: Expected 16.90 mln; Prior 17.20 mln

(Reporting by Abhinav Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)