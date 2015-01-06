FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate TSX to fall at open
#Market News
January 6, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate TSX to fall at open

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday as the slide in oil prices showed no sign of easing.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.13 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.

Producer Prices data for November is due at 8.30 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index recorded its biggest single-day percentage drop in about 20 months, tumbling nearly 2.5 percent on Monday, as a deepening selloff in oil prices hit shares of energy companies.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.13 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Major automakers reported their best ever Canadian sales performance last year, with Ford Motor Co holding on to the top sales spot for 2014, despite a late surge by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s Canadian unit.

COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,213.2; +0.77 pct

US crude : $49.34; -1.4 pct

Brent crude : $52.31; -1.51 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,133.75; -0.18 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bank of Montreal : CIBC cuts price target to C$86 from C$87

RBC : CIBC raises price target to C$88 from C$86

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.5 pct

0945 Markit Comp Final PMI for Dec: Prior 53.8

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Dec: Prior 53.6

1000 Durables Ex-Def, R mm for Nov: Prior -0.1 pct

1000 Durable Goods, R mm for Nov: Prior -0.7 pct

1000 Factory Orders mm for Nov: Expected -0.5 pct; Prior -0.7 pct

1000 Durables Ex-Transport R mm for Nov: Prior -0.4 pct

1000 Nondef Cap Ex-Air R mm for Nov: Prior 0.0 pct

1000 IBD Economic Optimism for Jan: Prior 48.4

1000 ISM N-Mfg PMI for Dec: Expected 58.0; Prior 59.3

1000 ISM N-Mfg Bus Act for Dec: Expected 63.5; Prior 64.4

1000 ISM N-Mfg Employment Index for Dec: Prior 56.7

$1= C$1.18 Reporting by Abhinav Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
