CANADA STOCKS-TSX set for lower open ahead of U.S. GDP data and Yellen speech

March 27 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday, tracking U.S. futures ahead of the final reading on U.S. real GDP for the fourth quarter and Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s speech later in the day.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.14 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled.

Canada’s main stock index slipped on Thursday as pessimism about economic growth hit banks and insurers, offsetting limited resource stock gains on the back of Middle Eastern violence that pushed oil prices higher.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.1 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.02 percent.

TOP STORIES

BlackBerry Ltd posted a fiscal fourth-quarter profit compared with a year-earlier loss, offering some signs its turnaround efforts may be beginning to gain traction.

BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, reported a much higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a stronger dollar, the introduction of new powersport vehicles and higher shipments of Can-Am off-road vehicles.

Kinross Gold Corp has agreed pay $33 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit that had accused the Canadian gold miner of defrauding investors through an ill-advised mine acquisition in Mauritania that has resulted in over $6 billion in writedowns.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,196.3; fell 0.7 pct

US crude : $50.64; fell 1.5 pct

Brent crude : $58.29; fell 1.5 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,133.5; fell 0.7 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Chesswood : Canaccord Genuity ups to “buy” from “hold”; target price to C$13.75 from C$12.50

Imperial Oil : RBC raises price target to C$49 from C$47

Legacy Oil + Gas : Macquarie cuts to “neutral”; target price to C$2.00 from C$3.50

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Corporate profits prelim for Q4: Expected +1.00 pct; Prior +4.70 pct

0830 GDP final for Q4: Expected +2.40 pct; Prior +2.20 pct

0830 GDP sales final for Q4: Expected +2.20 pct; Prior +2.10 pct

0830 GDP cons spending final for Q4: Prior +4.20 pct

0830 GDP deflator final for Q4: Expected +0.10 pct; Prior +0.10 pct

0830 Core PCE prices final for Q4: Expected +1.10 pct; Prior +1.10 pct

0830 PCE prices final for Q4: Expected -0.40 pct; Prior -0.40 pct

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Mar: Expected +92.0; Prior +91.2

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Mar: Expected +103.5; Prior +103.0

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Mar: Expected +84.0; Prior +83.7

1000 U Mich 1yr inf final for Mar: Prior +3.00 pct

1000 U Mich 5-yr inf final for Mar: Prior +2.80 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +131.1

1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior -3.70 pct

