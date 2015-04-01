CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher

April 1 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Wednesday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.51 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.

The RBC Canadian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ index data is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was little changed on Tuesday as strength in its financial sector was offset by a selloff of miner Teck Resources Ltd after it denied it was in merger talks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada’s Keyera Corp and midstream company Kinder Morgan Inc plan to build 4.8 million barrels of new crude oil storage in the marketing hub of Edmonton, Alberta, the two companies said on Tuesday.

COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,183.60; -0.01 pct

US crude : $47.27; -0.69 pct

Brent crude : $55.11; 0.00 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,027.50; -0.22 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Belo Sun Mining : CIBC raises price target to C$0.70 from C$0.40

Empire Company : National Bank Financial raises target price to C$102 from C$99

Tahoe Resources Inc : Raymond James raises rating to “outperform” from “market perform”

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0815 ADP national employment for Mar: Expected 225000; Prior 212000

0945 Markit Mfg PMI Final for Mar: Prior 55.3

1000 Construction spending mm: Expected 0 pct; Prior -1.1 pct

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Mar: Expected 52.5; Prior 52.9

1000 ISM Mfg Prices Paid for Mar: Expected 38.0; Prior 35.0

1000 ISM Manuf Employment Idx for Mar: Expected 51.9; Prior 51.4

1000 ISM Manuf New Orders Idx for Mar: Prior 52.5

1330 Domestic car sales for Mar: Expected 5.40 mln; Prior 5.21 mln

1330 Domestic truck sales for Mar: Expected 8.05 mln; Prior 7.92 mln

1330 Total vehicle sales for Mar: Expected 16.80 mln; Prior 16.23 mln

1330 All car sales for Mar: Prior 7.23 mln

1330 All truck sales for Mar: Prior 9.01 mln

