FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX to extend loss as economic worries weigh
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX to extend loss as economic worries weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Toronto’s main stock index looked set to open lower on Tuesday, extending Monday’s lossesas renewed worries over the prospect of a recession in Europe and a slowdown in growth in resource-hungry China rattled investors.

A disorderly Greek default could leave Italy and Spain needing outside help to stop contagion spreading and cause more than 1 trillion euros of damage to the euro zone, a group representing Athens’ bondholders warned.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures pointed to a lower open.

* U.S. stock index futures fell on renewed concerns that Greece and private bondholders would not meet a Thursday deadline to complete a debt swap, potentially opening the way for a messy default.

* European shares hit a one-week low morning as fresh concerns about growth in Europe and China, the world’s top metals consumer, prompted investors to cut their risk exposure.

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global commodities benchmark, fell 0.45 percent in early trade.

* Brent crude futures fell more than $1 on concern about the health of the global economy.

* Gold prices fell more than 1 percent in Europe, pushing through support at $1,690 an ounce, as jitters over whether private creditors will agree to a Greek bond swap deal and wider euro zone growth pressured the euro.

* Copper fell for a third straight day, pulled lower by a stronger dollar and concerns about slower growth in China.

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Bank of Nova Scotia : The bank’s first-quarter profit rose 15 percent, mainly helped by stronger trading revenue, and the bank raised its dividend.

* Centamin : The miner said it has temporarily halted operations at its flagship Sukari gold mine due to “illegal labour unrest”.

* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. : The oil and gas company said natural gas volumes that were shut-in in west central Alberta were back in production after it completed expanding its infrastructure in the region.

* Aecon Group Inc. : The construction company reported a 143 percent rise in quarterly earnings as margins improved on lower costs.

* Major Drilling Group International : The metals and minerals contract drilling services company reported a jump in third-quarter profit on continued demand from gold and copper projects.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Adriana Resources : National Bank Financial starts with outperform

* National Bank of Canada : CIBC raises price target to C$83 from C$80; BMO raises price target to C$87 from C$82; TD Securities raises price target to C$85 from C$81; Macquarie raises target price to C$85 from C$83

* Primaris Retail : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$24 from C$23.25; Macquarie raises price target to C$23.50 from C$22.50; TD securities raises price target to C$25 from C$24, rating buy

* Surge Energy : CIBC raises price target to C$13.50 from C$11; BMO raises price target to C$13 from C$12.50, rating outperform; Macquarie raises price target to C$14 from C$13, rating outperform

* Strad Energy Services : Paradigm capital raises price target to C$9 from C$7

* TransAlta Corp. : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to c$23 from C$25; National Bank Financial cuts price target by C$1 to C$19; RBC cuts price target to C$19 from C$20; TD Securites cuts price target to C$19 from C$20, rating hold

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.