CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, Spain reforms eyed
September 21, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, Spain reforms eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures pointed to a slightly higher open, with investors encouraged by Spain’s efforts to cut spending in anticipation of an international sovereign aid package.

TOP STORIES

* Spain is considering freezing pensions and speeding up a planned rise in the retirement age as it races to cut spending and meet conditions of an expected international sovereign aid package, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* Research In Motion Ltd suffered service problems in Europe, just as its key rival Apple Inc started sales of its new iPhone around the world.

* iPhone aficionados queued around city blocks to get their hands on Apple Inc’s new iPhone 5 - but complaints about inaccurate maps and the lack of a mobile wallet feature were voiced amid the excitement.

* The Canadian Auto Workers union said it reached a tentative four-year contract with General Motors Co, after a day of fighting words from union leader Ken Lewenza and hours of grueling negotiations.

* A Federal Reserve policymaker, who has long argued that pushing too hard to get Americans back to work risks inflation, pitched a bold proposal on Thursday to keep interest rates low until unemployment falls sharply.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.04 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.28 percent to 0.46 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 308.3; rose 0.45 percent

* Gold futures : $1,767.7; was unchanged 0 percent

* US crude : $93.17; rose 0.81 percent

* Brent crude : $110.85; rose 0.75 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $8,280; rose 0.12 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. : The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment on Thursday approved Loral Space and Communications Inc’s move to sell its satellite manufacturing business to rival MDA.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates : Canaccord Genuity ups target to C$19.50 from C$19.25 on strong portfolio performance, improving net sales and regular dividend yield

* New Gold Inc. : Canaccord Genuity raises target to $16 from $13.75, National Bank Financial ups target to C$14.75 from C$14 on the upside from the company’s update on its Blackwater gold project in central British Columbia

* Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. : National Bank Financial cuts price target to C$0.45 from C$0.50 on reduced initial production target for the first ten years and higher total project capital expenditure for its Hopes Advance project in Northern Quebec

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes inflation data and wholesale trade

* No major U.S. economic data scheduled for release

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
