FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower, U.S. fiscal cliff weighs
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower, U.S. fiscal cliff weighs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canadian stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Tuesday, tracking a decline in global commodity prices, with the uncertainty surrounding U.S. budget talks hurting investor sentiment.

TOP STORIES

* Bank of Montreal’s fourth-quarter profit rose 41 percent, topping estimates, as a sharp jump in wholesale banking income more than offset a weaker performance from its U.S. lending unit, the bank said.

* Canada, hoping to spur economic development of its far north, has approved the construction of a massive iron ore mine in the Arctic territory of Nunavut that could help top steelmaker ArcelorMittal reduce its dependence on outside suppliers.

* A think tank with ties to the Obama administration laid out a deficit-reduction proposal, urging the president to go bold and seek more concessions from Republicans on tax hikes.

* Canadian Natural Resources said it expects to produce more crude oil and natural gas liquids next year and plans to raise its capital budget by nearly 10 percent.

* Euro zone factory prices barely rose in October, echoing the slowing pace in consumer inflation, although the European Central Bank is expected to wait a little longer before cutting interest rates to help the slumping economy.

* EU finance ministers were unable to reach agreement on a new ECB-led system of banking supervision in Europe and agreed to meet on Dec. 12 to continue talks, Cypriot Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly said.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.1 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.08 percent to 0.14 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 299.5434; fell 0.38 percent

* Gold futures : $1,703.4; fell 0.94 percent

* US crude : $88.3; fell 0.89 percent

* Brent crude : $109.79; fell 1.02 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $8,033; rose 0.35 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. : The oil and gas producer said it expects to produce more crude oil and natural gas liquids next year, and plans to raise its capital budget by nearly 10 percent.

* Suncor Energy Inc. : The energy company said on Monday it will spend C$7.3 billion in 2013, up 9 percent from this year’s reduced amount, with most of the budget directed at expanding its leading oil sands production.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Saputo Inc. : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$49 from C$45 and CIBC raises price target to C$50 from C$49 after the company acquired Morningstar Foods from Dean Foods Co for $1.45 billion.

* Exco Technologies Ltd. : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$6.50 from C$6.25 after the company reported strong fourth-quarter results.

* TORC Oil and Gas Ltd. : CIBC starts with sector outperformer rating and a price target of C$3.50 citing the company’s solid financial position and its oil plays in west central and southern Alberta

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes Bank of Canada rate decision

* Major U.S. events and data includes Redbook and ISM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.