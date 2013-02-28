FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher after bank earnings top forecasts
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2013 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher after bank earnings top forecasts

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Toronto’s main stock index looked set to open higher on Thursday, helped by stronger-than-forecast results from Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

TOP STORIES

* Royal Bank of Canada reported a stronger-than-expected 12 percent rise in quarterly profit on the back of stronger loan growth and capital markets income, prompting the bank to raise its dividend by 5 percent.

* Toronto-Dominion Bank reported a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by loan growth at its Canadian and U.S. retail banks and allowing it to raise its dividend by 5 percent.

* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported a 4 percent drop in quarterly profit due largely to a C$148 million charge for a legal settlement with bankrupt U.S. bank Lehman Brothers.

* Positions hardened on Wednesday between U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican congressional leaders over the budget crisis even as they arranged to hold last-ditch talks to prevent harsh automatic spending cuts beginning this week.

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, the largest publicly traded drug maker in Canada, reported a fourth-quarter loss, largely due to costs related to its $2.6 billion acquisition of Medicis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

* Bankers in Europe face a cap on bonuses as early as next year, following agreement in Brussels to introduce what would be the world’s strictest pay curbs, in a move politicians hope will address public anger at financial-sector greed.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.15 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.07 percent to 0.17 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 293.4308; rose 0.02 percent

* Gold futures : $1,588.6; fell 0.41 percent

* US crude : $92.74; fell 0.02 percent

* Brent crude : $112.39; rose 0.46 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,864.5; fell 0.07 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Catamaran Corp : The pharmacy benefit manager reported a 59 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit, helped by the acquisition of HealthTran.

* Nexen Inc : Chinese oil company CNOOC Ltd is giving the leader of the Canadian unit freedom to get operations running smoothly after an exhaustive seven-month acquisition process, CNOOC’s CEO said on Wednesday.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* First National Financial Corp : National Bank Financial raises target price to C$19 from C$18, says the company remains well-positioned to mute the impact of weakening housing markets and dividend is well supported.

* IBI Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold, target price to C$8.50 from C$7, citing the company’s potential return and 9 percent dividend yield.

* Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$39 from C$41 to reflect the dilution of the company’s earnings per share after it announced the issuance of fresh equity.

* Trican Well Service Ltd : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$12.50 from C$10.50 on valuation, says expectations margins will return to normalized levels, cost-optimisation benefits and better activity levels.

* Twin Butte Energy Ltd : CIBC cuts price target to C$2.65 from C$2.75 on valuation after the company provided an updated reserve estimate.

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes current account deficit.

* Major U.S. events and data includes revised GDP data and jobless claims.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.