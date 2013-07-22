CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher supported by commodities

July 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index looked set to open higher on Monday, buoyed by rising commodities as U.S. oil prices extended gains against Brent and gold jumped to a one-month high, breaking above $1300 an ounce.

TOP STORIES

* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, fresh from a strong election victory, vowed to stay focused on reviving the stagnant economy and sought to counter suspicions he might instead shift emphasis to his nationalist agenda.

* Beijing’s move to scrap the floor on lending rates is not yet a game-changer for Chinese banks, but it may have just started the countdown to an eventual industry overhaul which will deprive the banks of virtually risk-free profits.

* Halliburton reported a decline in quarterly profit but said it had more headway outside its home U.S. market, which has been turned upside down by a natural gas glut.

* UBS said its second-quarter profit beat forecasts, even after an 835 million Swiss franc charge to settle a U.S. lawsuit and other matters, and that its flagship private bank was continuing to win new customers.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.16 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed around -0.20 percent to 0.16 percent

* European shares, were mixed

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 292.1493; rose 0.23 percent

* Gold futures : $1,322; rose 2.23 percent

* US crude : $108.44; rose 0.36 percent

* Brent crude : $108.3; rose 0.21 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $6,994; rose 1.14 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* First Quantum Minerals : Zambia has allowed the company to restart construction of its Sentinel copper project that had been halted this year on environmental concerns, according to a document obtained by Reuters.

* Intact Financial Corp : The property and casualty insurer said a train crash in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, and hail storms in July will cost it C$134 million in its third-quarter results.

ANALYSTS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* ARC Resources Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to hold from buy, expect second-quarter production to slightly decline quarter over quarter given downtime associated with spring break-up and planned maintenance activities.

* Peyto Exploration & Development Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to hold from buy, believes second-quarter results will be fairly uneventful given the limited operational newsflow expected by August 13, and does not envision any changes to Peyto’s current 2013 production or capital spending guidance within its second-quarter earnings release.

ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day

* Major U.S. events and data includes existing home sales and Chicago Fed index