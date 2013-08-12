CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, Fed uncertainity drags

August 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures signaled a lower open on Monday, with investors still jittery about the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. Federal Reserve’s bond-buying program. TOP STORIES

* Canadian smartphone maker Blackberry said it had set up a committee to explore strategic alternatives that could include joint ventures, partnerships or a sale of the company.

* Japan’s economy grew at a slower-than-expected rate in the second quarter, offering ammunition to those seeking to delay a scheduled sales tax increase even as government debt has risen past 1,000 trillion yen.

* Some older Samsung Electronics Co mobile devices face a sales and import ban in the United States after a U.S. trade panel ruled for Apple in a high-profile patent infringement case.

* British insurer Prudential reported a 22 percent rise in first-half operating profits on Monday, as it benefited from its exposure to fast-growing Asian markets as well as a jump in income in its U.S. operation.MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.5 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.44 percent to 0.35 percent

* European shares, were down COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 286.1757; rose 0.09 percent

* Gold futures : $1,324; rose 0.85 percent

* US crude : $105.54; fell 0.41 percent

* Brent crude : $107.77; fell 0.42 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,256.25; fell 0.26 percent ANALYSTS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Dorel Industries Inc : Roth Capital cuts target price to C$38 from C$42 after the company’s management lowered its forecast for the year

* Easyhome Ltd : Raymond James raises price target to C$15 from C$12, says there is a good balance of growth and income both in store and in the stock

* GMP Capital Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$6.50 from C$7.50 to reflect the weak outlook for Canadian resource financings

* Semafo Inc : SocGen cuts price target to C$2 from C$2.10, says despite the company reporting a strong second quarter, H1 results came 29 percent lower year-over-year

* Tuscany International Drilling Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to 15 Canadian cents from 20 Canadian cents following the management’s updated revenue guidance for the second half of FY2013 ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day

* Major U.S. events and data includes Federal budget