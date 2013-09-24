CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on Fed uncertainty; BlackBerry eyed

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday as worries over U.S. monetary and fiscal policies dampened investor sentiment.

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd were expected to be active after the smartphone maker agreed on Monday to go private in a $4.7 billion deal led by its biggest shareholder. But the buyer still has to finalize financing and BlackBerry is free for now to seek better offers.

TOP STORIES

* German business morale improved slightly to its highest level in 17 months in September, suggesting Europe’s largest economy is staging a firm recovery after a contraction in late 2012 and a weak start to this year.

* Chipmaker Applied Materials Inc and Tokyo Electron Ltd said they will merge in an all-stock deal, creating a $29 billion company.

* South Korea’s government bowed to public pressure and voted down a bid by Boeing to supply 60 warplanes, saying it would restart the multi-billion tender process to get a more advanced fighter.

* Lennar Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it sold more homes at higher prices, indicating the U.S. housing recovery is firmly on track.

* Citigroup Inc said it is eliminating about 1,000 jobs in its U.S. home mortgage business, making it the latest bank to lay off staff as higher interest rates cut into demand for new loans and refinancing.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.11 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed around -0.11 percent to 0.12 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 286.3458; fell 0.13 percent

* Gold futures : $1,321; fell 0.44 percent

* US crude : $103.38; fell 0.2 percent

* Brent crude : $108.15; fell 0.01 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,172.85; fell 1 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Sears Canada Inc : The department store chain said Chief Executive Calvin McDonald resigned and that Chief Operating Officer Douglas Campbell would take over with immediate effect.

ANALYSTS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Brookfield Residential Properties Inc : RBC starts with outperform rating; price target of $27, says it is positioned to deliver strong earnings growth.

* Calfrac Well Services Ltd : Raymond James cuts rating to market perform from outperform; cuts target price to C$35 from C$39, says AECO gas price is a concern.

* Canyon Services Group Inc : Raymond James cuts rating to market perform from outperform; cuts target price to C$13.25 from C$14, says weak gas prices a risk to otherwise improving activity levels.

* DHX Media Ltd : RBC raises target price to C$4.25 from C$3.75 after the company reported largely in-line fourth-quarter results, and on the acquisition of Ragdoll.

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes retail sales

* Major U.S. events and data includes S&P Case-Shiller, home prices and consumer confidence