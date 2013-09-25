CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on uncertainty over U.S. budget talks

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index looked set to open lower on Wednesday as investor sentiment was pulled lower by a potential government shutdown in Washington at the end of the month coupled with uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.

TOP STORIES

* German consumer confidence rose to its highest level in six years heading into October, supporting expectations that strong consumer spending will help Europe’s largest economy report oderate growth in 2013.

* The world’s biggest banks would need to boost their capital by 115 billion euros to comply with tougher rules and more than 60 percent of that shortfall is in Europe, where lenders have been slower to strengthen.

* Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has decided to pursue an initial public offering in New York after talks broke down over a Hong Kong listing, sources familiar with the discussions said.

* A tentative deal to take BlackBerry Ltd private will not necessarily resolve challenges that pushed the smartphone maker into a corner in the first place, but it gives the struggling company some breathing room.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.18 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed around -0.18 percent to 0.02 percent

* European shares, were down

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 286.8052; rose 0.38 percent

* Gold futures : $1,316; was unchanged 0 percent

* US crude : $103.73; rose 0.58 percent

* Brent crude : $109.68; rose 0.96 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,187; rose 0.56 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* BlackBerry Ltd : Top company executives sold small blocks of its stock on the day that the smartphone maker warned of a huge quarterly operating loss and massive job cuts, according to Canadian regulatory filings.

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : The independent oil producer has been ordered to drain a lake on the site of its northern Alberta oil sands project so that contamination on the lake’s bottom, from a leak that has been spilling tar-like bitumen for months, can be cleaned up.

ANALYSTS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Merus Labs International Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$3.25 from C$2.70 after the company announced the completion of its debt refinancing

* Trican Well Service Ltd : Raymond James cuts rating to market perform from outperform, says AECO gas price is a concern

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd : Raymond James cuts rating to outperform from strong buy as a function of share performance

* Whitecap Resources Inc : National Bank Financial raises price target to C$15 from C$14, says the company is bridging the gap to larger cap veterans, stacks up with the industry-leading yield players

ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day

* Major U.S. events and data includes durable goods and new home sales data