FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher despite the U.S. shutdown
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 12:24 PM / in 4 years

CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher despite the U.S. shutdown

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index looked set to open higher on Tuesday as investors remained calm despite the first U.S. government shutdown in 17 years.

TOP STORIES

* The U.S. government began a partial shutdown for the first time in 17 years, potentially putting up to 1 million workers on unpaid leave, closing national parks and stalling medical research projects.

* Silvio Berlusconi on Monday faced dissent within his People of Freedom Party, complicating his plans to bring down Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s coalition government.

* Euro zone factory activity grew for the third month running in September as stronger demand enabled manufacturers to raise prices for the first time since mid-2012, a survey showed.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co’s possible $11 billion settlement of government mortgage probes has been complicated by a dispute with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp over responsibility for losses at the former Washington Mutual Inc, said people familiar with the matter.

* Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc will receive Goldman Sachs Inc stock worth nearly $2.15 billion on Tuesday through warrants acquired as part of a deal originally signed during the depths of the 2008 financial crisis.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.19 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.26 percent to 0.29 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 285.3334; fell 0.27 percent

* Gold futures : $1,317.1; fell 0.71 percent

* US crude : $102.21; fell 0.12 percent

* Brent crude : $108.04; fell 0.3 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,215.75; fell 1.18 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Intact Financial Corp : The property and casualty insurer said it will take catastrophe losses of C$199 million in the third quarter due mainly to a series of bad weather events and a fiery train derailment that devastated the town of Lac-Megantic, Quebec in early July.

ANALYSTS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Brookfield Office Properties Inc : CIBC cuts to rating sector performer from sector outperformer after Brookfield Property Partners announced a proposal to acquire “any or all” Brookfield Office Properties shares outstanding.

* Genivar Inc : Raymond James raises price target to C$30 from C$27 following a slew of positive data points for the company and the engineering services industry.

* Niko Resources Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to hold from buy and target price to C$6 from C$13.50 on financing concerns which were recently highlighted by the company’s delinquency on rig payments.

* Primero Mining Corp : Cantor raises price target to C$7.05 from C$6.45 on increased confidence in the management’s ability to ramp its San Dimas project according to plan.

* Twin Butte Energy Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$2.50 from C$2.25 after the company announced the sale of a non-core gas asset.

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes RBC Manufacturing PMI

* Major U.S. events and data includes Markit manufacturing PMI, construction spending and the ISM manufacturing employment

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.