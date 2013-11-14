FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, Yellen's comments support
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, Yellen's comments support

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday on Janet Yellen’s dovish comments that supported the Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing policy, ahead of a crucial nomination hearing later in the day.

TOP STORIES

* The euro zone economy all but stagnated in the third quarter with France’s recovery fizzling out and slower expansion in Germany.

* Janet Yellen, President Barack Obama’s nominee to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve, will offer a stout defense on Thursday of the central bank’s aggressive monetary easing before a Senate panel that includes some tough Republican critics.

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by an unexpected decline in U.S. comparable sales and what the company called a competitive retail environment.

* Kinross Gold Corp reported a sharp fall in third-quarter earnings on the back of a lower gold price.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.1 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed around -0.29 to 0.27 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 273.6566; fell 0.14 percent

* Gold futures : $1,278.1; rose 0.77 percent

* US crude : $93.62; fell 0.28 percent

* Brent crude : $107.83; rose 0.66 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $6,952; fell 0.4 percent ANALYSTS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Ag Growth International Inc : National Bank Financial ups to outperform from sector perform, raises target to C$40 from C$38.50 after the company posted strong third-quarter revenue figures, expects near-term positive U.S. and international demand momentum

* Computer Modelling Group Ltd : NBF raises target to C$27 fro C$25 on revised long-term growth assumptions

* Linamar Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$43 from C$39 after the company’s third-quarter earnings beat expectations

* Semafo Inc : National Bank Financial raises target to C$3.80 from C$3.30, expects higher grades grades coming into the mine plan sooner as its Siou and Fofina deposits come into development six months ahead of schedule

* Thompson Creek Metals Co Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$1.50 from C$2.60 citing the company’s third-quarter results and to reflect no growth forecast beyond Mt. Milligan

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes trade and new housing data

* Major U.S. events and data includes trade, initial claims and unit labor costs data

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.