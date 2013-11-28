CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher; helped by firmer gold price

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index pointed to a higher open on Thursday, helped by a rise in the price of gold, which snapped a two-day decline as signs of physical demand emerged from Chinese buyers.

TOP STORIES

* German unemployment rose to its highest level since April 2011 on a seasonally adjusted basis in November, but the jobless rate stayed close to its lowest since Germany reunified more than two decades ago, Labour Office data showed.

* Thomas Cook posted a 49 percent jump in full-year operating profit and raised its cost cutting target as part of the holiday firm’s successful turnaround program.

* A judge on Wednesday approved a settlement resolving U.S. regulators’ opposition to a merger between AMR Corp and US Airways Group Inc, allowing AMR, the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, to soon close on a tie-up that will create the world’s largest carrier.

* Barclays Capital Inc has been ordered to pay $2.1 million to a New York-based trader it fired last year in connection with the alleged rigging of the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, according to arbitration documents.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.3 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 274.0694; was unchanged

* Gold futures : $1,243.2; rose 0.44 percent

* Brent crude : $110.94; fell 0.33 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,001; fell 0.27 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Saputo Inc : Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd piled pressure on the company in the race for control of key Australian dairy exports with a fresh A$530 million cash offer on Thursday for Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co.

* TransCanada Corp : Canada’s National Energy Board said on Wednesday it is investigating a pipeline rupture and natural gas leak on TransCanada’s Nova system near Boyle, Alberta.

ANALYSTS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Keyera Corp : CIBC raises price target to C$65.60 from C$62 to reflect analysts increased confidence in the KFS II and Norlite projects.

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes producer prices, current account and raw material prices

* U.S. markets closed in observance of Thanksgiving Day