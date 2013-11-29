FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on optimistic view of world economy
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on optimistic view of world economy

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index pointed to a higher open on Friday on optimism about the health of the global economy and support from central banks. TOP STORIES

* The first fall in euro zone unemployment in almost three years coupled with rising prices gave fresh momentum to an economic recovery, but a rift between the bloc’s haves and have-nots continued to widen.

* Japanese consumer inflation accelerated to a five-year high in October and a narrower price measure increased at its fastest pace in 15 years, more evidence that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s aggressive policies are forging an escape from deflation.

* Standard & Poor’s agency cut the Netherlands’ credit rating, reducing the euro zone club of full triple-A nations to just three, while rewarding Spain for efforts to reform its public finances.

* Australia rejected a A$2.8 billion takeover of GrainCorp by U.S. agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland, bowing to pressure from grain growers in a rare and surprising decision.

* Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire a 26.7 percent stake in the Australia’s Port of Brisbane from U.S.-based Global Infrastructure Partners, cashing in on rising trade with expanding Asian economies.MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.16 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.22 percent to 0.49 percent

* European shares, were up COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 275.0305; rose 0.25 percent

* Gold futures : $1,251.7; rose 1.12 percent

* US crude : $92.7; rose 0.43 percent

* Brent crude : $110.92; rose 0.05 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,047; rose 0.38 percent ANALYSTS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Artek Exploration Ltd : National Bank Financial resumes coverage with outperform and price target C$6 as the company plans to drill two Doig wells at its Inga project ahead of year end to follow up the successful southern step-out

* Dollarama Inc : National Bank Financial raises price target to C$97 from C$89, continue to believe that the company will deliver above-average growth over the next three to five years

* UEX Corp : Dundee cuts price target to C$0.80 from C$1.70, says the company has underperformed in almost every time period over the past year while it picked away at Shea Creek ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes GDP

* Early close for bond, stock markets

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.