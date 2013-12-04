FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower; U.S. economic data eyed
#Market News
December 4, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower; U.S. economic data eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday as markets focused on U.S. economic data that might provide hints when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to wind down its bond-buying stimulus.

TOP STORIES

* The recovery in the euro zone private sector lost momentum in November, according to a survey that again highlighted the growing disparity between some of the bloc’s biggest economies.

* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is readying a $182 billion economic package this week in his latest bid to pull the economy out of deflation, but the new measures will not require the government to sell more debt.

* EU antitrust regulators fined six financial institutions including Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Citigroup a record total of 1.71 billion euros for rigging financial benchmarks.

* Standard Chartered warned that 10 years of record earnings are likely to end this year, with profit set to fall because of losses in Korea, a slowdown in its key Asian markets and tougher regulations.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.25 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed around -0.15 percent to 0.14 percent

* European shares, were down COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 277.668; rose 0.27 percent

* Gold futures : $1,222; rose 0.02 percent

* US crude : $97.05; rose 1.05 percent

* Brent crude : $111.79; fell 0.74 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,008; rose 0.69 percent CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Barrick Gold Corp : The gold producer will name Ned Goodman, a veteran Canadian money manager, as a director and James Gowans, a former De Beers Canada chief executive, as its new chief operating officer, Dow Jones reported, quoting a person familiar with the matter.

* BlackBerry : The interim chief executive recently appointed to revamp the mobile phone maker is in it “for the long haul”, the company’s largest shareholder Prem Watsa told Reuters.

National Bank : Canada’s sixth-largest lender, announced a 2-for-1 stock split and raised its dividend after reporting a 4 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit. ANALYSTS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Bank of Montreal : CIBC cuts price target to C$77 from C$78 as it reported fourth-quarter EPS below expected

* Copper Mountain Mining Corp : Raymond James cuts price target to C$3.25 from C$3.75 as a result of dilution from the equity raise

* Kelt Exploration Ltd : CIBC raises price target to C$13 from C$9.50, says the company’s acquisition in Alberta looks very attractive for shareholders ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes exports, imports, trade balance and BOC rate decision

* Major U.S. events and data includes ADP employment, international trade, PMI and ISM non-manufacturing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
