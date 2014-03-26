CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher, U.S. data supports

March 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index looked set to extend the previous session’s gains on Wednesday after investor confidence got a boost from Tuesday’s U.S. housing and consumer confidence data.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.21 percent at 0715 ET.
Share prices were also buoyed on Tuesday by easing tensions over Ukraine.
Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 0.13 percent, S&P 500 futures were up 0.36 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.26 percent at 0715 ET.
Blackstone Group is close to a deal to buy industrial conglomerate Gates Global Inc from owners Onex Corp and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for more than $5.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
Goldcorp Inc would rather walk away from its hostile bid for Osisko Mining Corp than pay too much, Chairman Ian Telfer said without ruling out a higher bid.
The governing separatist Parti Quebecois would lose next month’s Quebec provincial election if it were held now, a poll showed, a casualty of renewed concentration during the campaign on the issue of independence from Canada.
Gold futures : $1,315.2; +0.29 pct
US crude : $99.38; +0.19 pct
Brent crude : $107.13; +0.13 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,550; -0.8 pct
Kinross Gold Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy
Vicwest Inc : NBF cuts to sector perform from outperform
0830 Durable Goods Feb: Expected +1.0 pct Prior -1.0 pct
0830 Durables Ex-Transport Feb: Expected +0.3 pct Prior +1.1 pct
0830 Durables Ex-Defense mm Feb: Prior -1.7 pct
0830 Nondefense Ex-Air Feb: Expected +0.7 pct Prior +1.5 pct
0945 Markit Services PMI Final Mar: Prior 53.3
Canadian markets directory ($1= $1.11 Canadian) (Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)