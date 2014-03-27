CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures turn lower after U.S. data

(Updates after release of U.S. economic data)

March 27 (Reuters) - Canadian stock index futures turned lower on Thursday after data showed U.S. initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level in nearly four months and fourth-quarter U.S. economic growth was a bit faster than previously estimated.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.05 percent at 0900 ET after being up 0.05 percent just before the release of the data at 0830 ET.

Stocks closed lower on Wednesday after President Barack Obama said Russian President Vladimir Putin had miscalculated if he thought he could divide the West or count on its indifference over his annexation of Crimea.

Dow Jones industrial average futures were down 0.14 percent, S&P 500 futures were down 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.01 percent at 0900 ET.

Lululemon Athletica Inc forecast lower-than-expected first-quarter results, the latest setback for the yogawear retailer hit last year by ad product recall.

Negotiators reached a deal to end the month-long container truck strike in Vancouver that had slowed the transport of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of goods.

Taseko Mines Ltd asked a judge to set aside decisions by Canada’s environment minister and cabinet to reject its plans to build a copper-gold mine in British Columbia.

Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 303.3315; +0.48 pct

Gold futures : $1,297.4; was -0.48 pct

US crude : $101.15; +0.89 pct

Brent crude : $107.6; +0.53 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,574; +0.98 pct

Imperial Oil Ltd : FirstEnergy Capital cuts to market perform from outperform

AGF Management : RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform

Bankers Petroleum : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform

Semafo Inc : Goldman Sachs raises to neutral from sell

US Geothermal Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts to sell from speculative buy

0830 Corporate Profits Prelim Q4: Actual +2.0 pct Prior +2.4 pct

0830 GDP Final Q4: Actual +2.6 pct Prior +2.4 pct

0830 GDP Sales Final Q4: Actual +2.7 pct Prior +2.3 pct

0830 GDP Consumer Spending F Q4: Actual +3.3 pct Prior +2.6 pct

08:30 GDP Deflator Final Q4: Actual +1.6 pct Prior +1.6 pct

0830 Core PCE Prices Final Q4: Actual +1.3 pct Prior +1.3 pct

0830 PCE Prices Final Q4: Actual +1.1 pct +1.0 pct

0830 Initial Jobless Claims for w/e: Actual 311,000 Prior 320,000

0830 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg for w/e: Actual 317,750 Prior 327,000

0830 Continued Jobless Claims w/e: Actual 2.823 mln Prior 2.889 mln

1000 Pending Homes Index Feb: Prior 95

1000 Pending Sales Change mm Feb: Expected +0.0 pct Prior +0.1 pct

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing Mar: Prior 3

1100 KC Fed Composite Index Mar: Prior 4

