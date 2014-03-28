CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate higher open on China optimism

March 28 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks are likely to open higher on Friday, supported by reports that China could fast-track infrastructure spending to boost its economy. No major Canadian data is scheduled.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.22 percent at 0715 ET.

The index ended little changed on Thursday after worries about the Ukraine crisis overshadowed data that showed stronger-than-expected U.S. economic growth and a drop in new applications for unemployment benefits.

Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 0.26 percent at 0715 ET, S&P 500 futures were up 0.27 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.40 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

BlackBerry Ltd reported a fourth-quarter loss of $423 million, or 80 cents per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $98 million, or 19 cents per share, as smartphone sales continued to slide.

BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, posted a quarterly net loss, mainly due to higher expenses.

The Ontario Securities Commission is pushing for an amendment to the Criminal Code that would allow investigators to use wiretaps to investigate insider trading.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,296.2; +0.12 pct

US crude : $101.75; +0.46 pct

Brent crude : $108.11; +0.26 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,639; +1.18 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Kinross Gold : Goldman Sachs raises to neutral from sell

Agnico Eagle Mines : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold

Oilfield Services: Canaccord ups targets on Calfrac Well , others

Primero Mining Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$10 from C$8

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Personal Consumption Real mm Feb: Prior +0.3 pct

0830 Personal Income mm Feb: Expected +0.2 pct Prior +0.3 pct

0830 Consumption, Adjusted mm Feb: Expected +0.3 pct Prior +0.4 pct

0830 Core PCE Price Index yy Feb: Prior +1.1 pct

0830 PCE Price Index mm Feb: Prior +0.1 pct

0830 Core PCE Price Index mm Feb: Expected +0.1 pct Prior +0.1 pct

0830 PCE Price Index yy Feb: Prior +1.2 pct

0955 UMich Sentiment Final March: Expected 80.5 Prior 79.9

0955 UMich Conditions Final March: Expected 96.3 Prior 96.1

0955 UMich Expectations Pr F March: Expected 70.2 Prior 69.4

0955 UMich 1Yr Inflation P F March: Prior 3.2 pct

0955 UMich 5-Yr Inflation F March: Prior 2.9

1030 ECRI Weekly Index for w/e: Prior 132.9

1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized for w/e: Prior 2.3

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES IN BRACKETS:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory