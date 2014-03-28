CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate higher open on China optimism

March 28 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks are likely to open higher on Friday, supported by reports that China could fast-track infrastructure spending to boost its economy. No major Canadian data is scheduled.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.22 percent at 0715 ET.
The index ended little changed on Thursday after worries about the Ukraine crisis overshadowed data that showed stronger-than-expected U.S. economic growth and a drop in new applications for unemployment benefits.
Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 0.26 percent at 0715 ET, S&P 500 futures were up 0.27 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.40 percent.
BlackBerry Ltd reported a fourth-quarter loss of $423 million, or 80 cents per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $98 million, or 19 cents per share, as smartphone sales continued to slide.
BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, posted a quarterly net loss, mainly due to higher expenses.
The Ontario Securities Commission is pushing for an amendment to the Criminal Code that would allow investigators to use wiretaps to investigate insider trading.
Gold futures : $1,296.2; +0.12 pct
US crude : $101.75; +0.46 pct
Brent crude : $108.11; +0.26 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,639; +1.18 pct
Kinross Gold : Goldman Sachs raises to neutral from sell
Agnico Eagle Mines : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold
Oilfield Services: Canaccord ups targets on Calfrac Well , others
Primero Mining Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$10 from C$8
0830 Personal Consumption Real mm Feb: Prior +0.3 pct
0830 Personal Income mm Feb: Expected +0.2 pct Prior +0.3 pct
0830 Consumption, Adjusted mm Feb: Expected +0.3 pct Prior +0.4 pct
0830 Core PCE Price Index yy Feb: Prior +1.1 pct
0830 PCE Price Index mm Feb: Prior +0.1 pct
0830 Core PCE Price Index mm Feb: Expected +0.1 pct Prior +0.1 pct
0830 PCE Price Index yy Feb: Prior +1.2 pct
0955 UMich Sentiment Final March: Expected 80.5 Prior 79.9
0955 UMich Conditions Final March: Expected 96.3 Prior 96.1
0955 UMich Expectations Pr F March: Expected 70.2 Prior 69.4
0955 UMich 1Yr Inflation P F March: Prior 3.2 pct
0955 UMich 5-Yr Inflation F March: Prior 2.9
1030 ECRI Weekly Index for w/e: Prior 132.9
1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized for w/e: Prior 2.3
