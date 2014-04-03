CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed after U.S. data

(Adds U.S. and Canadian economic data)

April 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday after the European Central Bank left its main interest rate unchanged and U.S. initial jobless claims rose more than expected.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.06 percent at 0845 ET.

Canada reported a small trade surplus in February for the first time in five months as exports bounced to their highest since before the recession in 2008, welcome news for the central bank which is betting on a long-overdue recovery in the sector.

Stocks rose to a nearly six-year high on Wednesday, buoyed by U.S. economic data and a rally in shares of gold miners after the price of bullion advanced.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.06 percent, S&P 500 futures were up 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.03 percent 0845 ET.

TOP STORIES

Department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co, which bought U.S. luxury chain Saks Inc last year, reported a 67 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by higher expenses.

Bank of Nova Scotia led investment banks in advising on mergers and acquisitions in Canada and finished second in equity issues in a first quarter that brought a rebound in overall activity in both categories after a weaker 2013.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned imports from Canadian drugmaker Apotex Inc’s manufacturing plant in India for not complying with quality standards, the latest in a series of sanctions against medicines produced in India.

COMMODITIES AT 0845 ET

Gold futures : $1,284.60; -0.46 pct

US crude : $99.32; -0.31 pct

Brent crude : $104.99; +0.19 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,637.50; -0.56 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Shaw Communications Inc : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer

COGECO Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$57 from C$50

Imperial Oil Ltd : Raymond James raises target to C$52 from C$51

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 International Trade mm Feb: Actual -$42.3 bln; prior -$38.65 bln

0830 Initial Jobless Claims for w/e: Actual 326,000; prior 311,000

0830 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg for w/e: Actual 319,500; prior 317,750

0830 Continued Jobless Claims for w/e: Actual 2.836 mln; prior 2.823 mln

0945 Markit Services PMI Final Mar: Prior 55.5

1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Mar: Expected 53.5 Prior 51.6

1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing Bus Act Mar: Expected 55.2 Prior 54.6

1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment Index Mar: Prior 47.5

1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders Index Mar: Prior 51.3

1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing Price Paid Index Mar: Prior 53.7

