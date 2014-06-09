FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX poised to open lower
June 9, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX poised to open lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian stock market looked set to start the week lower after hitting a near six-year high on Friday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.05 percent at 0717 ET.

Annualized house starts data for May is due at 0815 ET.

The index reached its highest level in almost six years on Friday as investors cheered a bullish U.S. jobs report and shrugged off sluggish Canadian labor data. Energy and bank shares drove the gains.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

The U.S. State Department on Friday corrected several errors it made in a key study evaluating the impact of TransCanada Corp’s proposed Keystone XL pipeline.

Shareholders of medical isotope supplier Nordion Inc voted on Friday to support a friendly $805 million takeover offer by U.S.-based Sterigenics International, clearing a major hurdle facing the deal.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,255.5; +0.26 pct

US crude : $103.22; +0.55 pct

Brent crude : $109.16; +0.51 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6656.00; -0.48 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Enerplus Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform rating

TransForce Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$31 from C$29

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : RBC raises target to C$60 from C$57; rating outperform

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Employment trends for May: Prior +118.0

$1= $1.09 Canadian Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
