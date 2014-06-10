CANADA STOCKS- TSX futures indicate lower open

June 10 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks looked set to open lower on Tuesday after the TSX index scaled six-year highs in the previous sessions.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.01 percent at 0715 ET.
The TSX index climbed on Monday, driven by gains in financial shares and in the energy sector after oil prices rose.
There is no release of economic data scheduled for Tuesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.1 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.13 percent.
Canadian employers are looking to hire at a modestly improved pace in the third quarter, suggesting growth in the labor market will continue to plod along, a survey by ManpowerGroup Inc showed.
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers cut its 2030 Canadian oil production forecast on Monday, citing growing uncertainty over the timing of development of some oil sands projects due to rising costs and lack of available capital.
Gold futures : $1,252.7; -0.07 pct
US crude : $104.76; +0.34 pct
Brent crude : $110.18; +0.17 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,466.25; -0.36 pct
First Quantum Minerals : JP Morgan starts with overweight rating; target C$27.10
Dundee Precious Metals : CIBC raises rating to sector outperformer from sector performer
Husky Energy : Barclays raises target price to C$45 from C$42; rating overweight
0730 NFIB business optimism I for May: Prior +95.20
0745 ICSC chain stores: Prior +2.9 pct
0745 ICSC chain stores yy: Prior +3.1 pct
0855 Redbook mm: Prior +0.7 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior +3.5 pct
1000 Wholesale inventories mm for April: Expected +0.5 pct, prior +1.1 pct
1000 Wholesale sales mm for April: Expected +0.8 pct, prior +1.4 pct
Canadian markets directory ($1= $1.09 Canadian) (Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)