CANADA STOCKS- TSX futures indicate lower open
June 10, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS- TSX futures indicate lower open

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks looked set to open lower on Tuesday after the TSX index scaled six-year highs in the previous sessions.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down 0.01 percent at 0715 ET.

The TSX index climbed on Monday, driven by gains in financial shares and in the energy sector after oil prices rose.

There is no release of economic data scheduled for Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.1 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.13 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian employers are looking to hire at a modestly improved pace in the third quarter, suggesting growth in the labor market will continue to plod along, a survey by ManpowerGroup Inc showed.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers cut its 2030 Canadian oil production forecast on Monday, citing growing uncertainty over the timing of development of some oil sands projects due to rising costs and lack of available capital.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,252.7; -0.07 pct

US crude : $104.76; +0.34 pct

Brent crude : $110.18; +0.17 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,466.25; -0.36 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

First Quantum Minerals : JP Morgan starts with overweight rating; target C$27.10

Dundee Precious Metals : CIBC raises rating to sector outperformer from sector performer

Husky Energy : Barclays raises target price to C$45 from C$42; rating overweight

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0730 NFIB business optimism I for May: Prior +95.20

0745 ICSC chain stores: Prior +2.9 pct

0745 ICSC chain stores yy: Prior +3.1 pct

0855 Redbook mm: Prior +0.7 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior +3.5 pct

1000 Wholesale inventories mm for April: Expected +0.5 pct, prior +1.1 pct

1000 Wholesale sales mm for April: Expected +0.8 pct, prior +1.4 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1= $1.09 Canadian) (Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
