CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to flat start for Canadian stocks

June 19 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks looked set to open flat on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.01 percent at 0715 ET.

The index reached its highest level in six years on Wednesday and came within striking distance of its all-time high after the U.S. Federal Reserve shed some light on its plans to raise interest rates.

No major Canadian economic data is scheduled for release on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent.

TOP STORIES

BlackBerry Ltd reported a narrower than expected adjusted loss even as revenue fell in the midst of the troubled smartphone maker’s turnaround push.

Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday its CFO, Richard Bird, would retire at year end. It also said that its plan to replace the Line 3 oil pipeline carrying Alberta crude oil to the United States will be more expensive than originally estimated, pegging the cost at C$7.5 billion.

Quebecor Inc would consider buying small rivals to become a national wireless carrier that reaches most Canadians, its new CEO said on Wednesday.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,281.3; +0.7 pct

US crude : $106.43; +0.43 pct

Brent crude : $114.60; +0.3 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,732.00; +0.33 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cameco Corp : Raymond James cuts rating to market perform from outperform

Canadian Natural Resources : CIBC raises target price to C$54 from C$52

Enerplus : Barclays raises price target to C$30 from C$27; rating overweight

Parex Resources : Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to hold from buy

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected +314,000, prior +317,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior +315,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected +2.600 mln, prior +2.614 mln

1000 Leading index change mm for May: Expected +0.6 pct, prior +0.4 pct

1000 Philly FED business index for June: Expected +14.0, prior +15.4

1000 Philly Fed 6M index for June: Prior +37.40

1000 Philly Fed capex index for June: Prior +24.40

1000 Philly Fed employment for June: Prior +7.80

1000 Philly Fed prices paid for June: Prior +23.00

1000 Philly Fed new orders for June: Prior +10.50

