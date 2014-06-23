FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate lower start to the week
#Market News
June 23, 2014 / 11:20 AM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate lower start to the week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks looked set to start the week lower, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.07 percent at 0715 ET.

The main index was little changed on Friday as a decline in shares of gold miners was offset by strength in the energy sector, which extended a solid run since the start of the year.

No economic data is due for release on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.02 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.03 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

A rise in the Canadian dollar against its U.S. equivalent does not suggest that markets think Canada has an inflation problem and faces higher interest rates, its finance minister Joe Oliver said.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said it would buy British energy services provider Kentz Corp Ltd for about 1.164 billion pounds in cash.

Augusta Resource Corp said it agreed to be bought by HudBay Minerals Inc after the company raised its offer to buy Augusta shares it does not already own.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,310.2; -0.46 pct

US crude : $107.04; +0.20 pct

Brent crude : $114.86; +0.04 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,875.25; +0.81 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Air Canada : BMO raises target price to C$12 from C$10; rating outperform

CI Financial Corp : RBC raises target price to C$41 from C$40; rating outperform

Dirtt Environmental Solutions : NBF resumes coverage with outperform rating

Enerflex Ltd : Raymond James raises target to C$22 from C$20; rating outperform

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for May: Prior -0.32

0900 Markit manufacturing PMI flash for June: Expected +56.5, prior +56.4

1000 Existing home sales for May: Expected +4.73 mln, prior 4.65 +mln 1000 Existing home sales pct change for May: Expected +2.2 pct, prior +1.3 pct

$1= $1.07 Canadian Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
