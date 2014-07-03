CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher, jobs and trade data awaited

July 3 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks looked set to open higher on Thursday with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.32 percent at 0715 ET.

The index hit its highest-ever level on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected U.S. private sector jobs data helped lift banks, oil companies and miners.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.13 percent.

Canadian trade balance data is due at 0830 ET. The trade gap is expected to shrink in May after unexpectedly falling into a deficit the month before.

Investors will also watch out for the U.S. non-farm payroll numbers. Employment growth is expected to have continued at a solid clip in June, which would further dispel fears about the economy’s health and underscore its momentum heading into the second half of 2014.

TOP STORIES

Iron ore miner Labrador Iron Mines Holdings said it had halted mining operations this year, as falling prices on the back of a surge in global supply hit smaller producers.

Hungary’s government plans to make further acquisitions in the energy sector and is also in advanced talks to buy Bombardier’s stake in Hungarian rail transportation firm Bombardier MAV Kft, the development minister said.

Lululemon Athletica Inc founder Dennis Wilson’s advisers have been talking to private equity firms including Leonard Green & Partners to find out if they are interested in buying the fashionable yoga gear maker, the WSJ reported citing people familiar with the matter.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,319.4; -0.86 pct

US crude : $103.79; -0.66 pct

Brent crude : $110.62; -0.56 pct

LME 3-month copper : $7,115.00; -0.14 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cathedral Energy Services : NBF raises to outperform from sector perform rating

PrairieSky Royalty : National Bank Financial starts coverage with outperform; target C$45

Superior Plus : National Bank Financial adds to NBF Action List

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for June: Expected +212,000, prior +217,000

0830 Private payrolls for June: Expected +210,000, prior +216,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for June: Expected +10,000, prior +10,000

0830 Government payrolls for June: Prior +1,000

0830 Unemployment rate for June: Expected +6.3 pct, prior +6.3 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for June: Expected +0.2 pct, prior +0.2 pct

0830 Average workweek hrs for June: Expected +34.5 hrs, prior +34.5 hrs

0830 International trade mm for May: Expected -$45.0 bln, prior -$47.2 bln

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected +314,000, prior +312,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior +314,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected +2.563 mln, prior +2.571 mln

0945 Markit comp final PMI for June: Prior +58.40

0945 Markit services PMI final for June: Prior +61.2

1000 ISM non-manufacturing PMI for June: Expected +56.3, prior +56.3

1000 ISM non-manufacturing business activity for June: Expected +61.0, prior +62.1

1000 ISM non-manufacturing employment index for June: Prior +52.4

1000 ISM non-manufacturing new orders index for June: Prior +60.5

1000 ISM non-manufacturing price paid index for June: Prior +61.4

1030 ECRI weekly index: Prior +135.4

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +4.3 pct

