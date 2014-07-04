CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate higher open

July 4 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks looked set to open higher on Friday lifted by a strong week of U.S. economic data.
June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.14 percent at 0715 ET.
No major Canadian economic data is due for release on Friday.
The index was little changed on Thursday as optimism spurred by a bullish U.S. jobs report was balanced by declines in shares of natural resource companies on lower commodity prices.
The U.S. market is closed on Friday in observance of Independence Day.
Driven by brisk activity in the oil, gas and infrastructure sectors, the total value of M&A deals in Canada jumped by 37 percent to $89.5 billion in the first half of 2014, according to data released by Thomson Reuters on Thursday.
Gold futures : $1,321.9; +0.1 pct
US crude : $103.86; -0.19 pct
Brent crude : $110.82; -0.16 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,158.00; -0.24 pct
Calfrac Well Services : CIBC ups target to C$25 from C$22.50; sector outperformer
Duluth Metals : CIBC cuts to sector underperformer from sector performer
Lake Shore Gold : National Bank Financial raises target price to C$1.25 from C$1
