CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate lower start to the week

July 7 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks looked set to start the week lower, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.14 percent at 0715 ET.
May data for building permits is due at 0830 ET and Ivey PMI for June is due at 1000 ET.
The index closed flat on Friday, but not far from its record high, as bank, insurer and railroad shares benefited from the likelihood of stronger economic growth in North America.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.14 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.16 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
Amaya Gaming Group Inc is working towards a secondary listing, either in London or in New York, the online gambling company’s head told the Times on Saturday.
Federal Court Justice Anne Mactavish on Friday invalidated the Conservative government’s decision to limit health coverage for many people in the country making refugee claims, declaring the federal action to have been shocking and outrageous.
A Canadian National Railway train carrying crude oil derailed near Whitecourt, Alberta, early on Friday morning, the company said, but there were no injuries or fire and the crude cars were intact.
Sherritt International Corp is among the six companies doing due diligence on BHP Billiton’s Australian nickel unit Nickel West, which could be worth as much as A$800 million, the Australian Financial Review reported on Sunday.
Gold futures : $1,314.7; -0.45 pct
US crude : $103.9; -0.15 pct
Brent crude : $110.69; +0.05 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,118.25; -0.44 pct
Suncor Energy : Raymond James raises price target to C$55 from C$51; outperform
Sirius XM Canada Holdings : CIBC cuts target price to C$9.00 from C$9.50
WestJet Airlines : BMO raises to outperform from market perform; price target to C$31 from C$28
1000 Employment trends for June: Prior +118.6
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
$1= $1.06 Canadian Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty