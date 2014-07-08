FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX poised to open lower
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2014 / 11:25 AM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX poised to open lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks looked set to open lower on Tuesday with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.15 percent at 0715 ET.

The index fell on Monday, pulled lower by a selloff in telecom providers’ shares following news of a new spectrum auction and a drop in the energy sector after oil prices slipped.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.11 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent.

No major Canadian economic data is due for release. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc reported higher quarterly sales, helped by demand for its high-margin generic drugs and the expansion of its network of franchised stores.

Fewer Canadian firms expect to have difficulty meeting a surge in demand than did in the first quarter, the Bank of Canada said on Monday in a sign that pressures on production capacity are lessening rather than building.

William Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management proposed on Monday a slate of six directors for the board of Allergan Inc as the hedge fund presses forward with its $53 billion takeover bid with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc for the Botox maker.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,323.3; +0.48 pct

US crude : $103.35; -0.17 pct

Brent crude : $109.53; -0.64 pct

LME 3-month copper : $7,156.50; +0.44 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Alimentation Couche-Tard : Barclays raises target to C$33 from C$30; overweight

Crew Energy : Raymond James resumes coverage with strong buy rating; C$17 target price

Ivanhoe Mines : CIBC cuts price target to C$4.20 from C$4.30; sector outperformer

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0855 Redbook mm: Prior -1.7 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior +3.1 pct

1500 Consumer credit for May: Expected +20.00 bln, prior +26.85 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

$1= $1.07 Canadian Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.